Chiefs star Kelce throws out laughble first pitch at Guardians game

NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023. Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 7 (Reuters) - Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce showed why he makes his money catching balls instead of throwing them after his ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians baseball game badly missed the mark on Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is a native of Cleveland Heights, took his time getting ready on the mound before uncorking a pitch that bounced off the infield grass and ricocheted off the backstop and over toward photographers.

A smiling Kelce immediately ran over to check on Guardian's pitcher Shane Bieber, who was crouched behind home plate but never had a shot at catching the errant throw.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also pitched in college and is the son of a former Major League player, responded on Twitter with a slew of laughing emojis.

"Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!" he wrote.

Mahomes is a minority stakeholder in MLB's Kansas City Royals.

Kelce's brother Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and the pitch is sure to be a topic when they record the next episode of their podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in February's Super Bowl in the first ever meeting of brothers on opposing teams in the NFL's championship game.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.

