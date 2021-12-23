China expects 'certain number' of COVID-19 cases due to Olympics arrivals

Olympic rings are seen at the National Ski Jumping Centre during a government-organised media tour to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An official with the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place in a "closed loop", said on Thursday that there was a high possibility of a "certain number" of COVID-19 cases in China due to foreigners arriving for the event.

"A large number of people from different countries and regions will come to China and the flow of people will increase. Consequently, a certain number of positive cases will become a high probability event," Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the Beijing organising committee said at a press briefing.

Reporting Yew Lun Tian, writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar

