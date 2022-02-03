China mark 'new start' for women's game by reaching Asian Cup final, says coach

Feb 3 (Reuters) - China have marked a "new start" for women's football by reaching the final of the Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 14 years, head coach Shui Qingxia said on Thursday.

China beat twice-defending champions Japan 4-3 in a penalty shootout to set up a final showdown with South Korea. read more

The Chinese, who twice fought back from a goal down against Japan, are aiming for a record-extending ninth title and their first since 2006.

"For the whole team and for women's football in China it's a new start because we hadn't qualified for the finals for many years," Qingxia told reporters.

"It wasn't an easy road to today's victory. As I said before the match, I hoped the team could show the spirit of Chinese women's football and play confidently. I think they made it."

Captain Wang Shanshan, who scored the winning spot-kick after firing in a late equaliser in extra-time, said Japan posed a tough challenge.

"Indeed, it was a very difficult match and the Japanese team imposed a lot of challenges to us. Especially, they had good ball possession and while passing, they have good techniques in terms of attacking," she said.

"It was very important to do our best... and I think we made it today."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

