Skip to main content

SportsChina's Lin surges to lead at Women's World Championship

Reuters
2 minute read

Dec 10, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Xiyu Lin takes a tee shot off the 1st tee box during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb round of five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies - including three in the last four holes - took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Former world number one Park, the overnight joint-leader, dropped one spot to be tied for second following a disappointing effort after the turn where the 2015 and 2017 champion had two bogeys before a double-bogey on the 16th for a round of 70.

She was alongside the steady Green, whose second consecutive round of 66 kept her in contention for only a third victory on the LPGA Tour.

The leading trio were followed by Mexico's Gaby Lopez in fourth and a group of three players sharing fifth place - Chun In-gee, Lydia Ko and Ryu So-yeon.

South Korea's Park Hee-young, who shared top spot heading into the third round, slipped to tied-21st after her game went off the rails on the back nine for a round of 79.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand was tied 11th with British Open champion Sophia Popov after a round of 68.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 5:05 AM UTCPhillies' Harper says he won't rush back after being hit on face, wrist

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said he will not rush back into action after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera, which also left him with a wrist injury.

SportsJaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft
SportsNHL roundup: Pens edge Caps in OT; both teams clinch playoff bids
SportsReport: LeBron James could return Friday night
SportsCanadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games