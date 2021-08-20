Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's National Games to host spectators

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Organisers of the National Games in China's Shaanxi Province said they will allow spectators at the multi-sport event providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative 72 hours before attending.

The 14th edition of the National Games, which are held every four years, is expected to feature around 14,000 athletes competing in 501 events in 41 sports and are scheduled to run from Sept. 15-27.

All spectators would require to produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entering venues, organisers said.

People over the age of 18 would also require a certificate showing full vaccination at least 14 days before the event in northwestern China.

According to a Reuters tally, there have been 94,546 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

