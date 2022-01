Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping met International Olympic Commission (IOC) President Thomas Bach at a state guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from state media.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to kick off on Feb. 4.

