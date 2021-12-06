China's Zhangjiakou to deploy 655 hydrogen buses for 2022 Winter Games

Nordic Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Test Event - FIS Nordic Combined Continental Cup - National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, Zhangjiakou, Hebei, China - December 4, 2021. A volunteer stands in the venue of the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's Zhangjiakou city will deploy 655 hydrogen-fuelled buses in the competition zone during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter, vowed to host a "green" Olympics by using high-technology to reduce carbon emissions.

It is also powering all event venues in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou with cleaner energy such as natural gas, renewables and hydrogen.

Zhangjiakou, which will host events such as Alpine skiing and snowboarding, currently has two hydrogen plants with a combined production capacity of 6 tonnes per day, as well as eight hydrogen refuelling stations.

In 2019 the city targeted establishing annual hydrogen production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, or 27.4 tonnes per day, before the Winter Olympics Games kick off next February.

Chinese government and energy firms such as China National Petroleum Corp (CNPET.UL) (CNPC) and Sinopec have been striving to make the Winter Olympics a showcase for next-generation fuels and to boost its hydrogen industry as the country aims to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.