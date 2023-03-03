China's Zhao, Yan to miss World Championship due to match-fixing hearing















March 3 (Reuters) - Zhao Xintong, Yan Bingtao and eight other Chinese players will remain suspended until the end of the season and miss the World Snooker Championship as they await the outcome of a disciplinary hearing for alleged match-fixing, governing body WPBSA said.

The hearing would start on April 24, it said on Thursday, clashing with the April 15-May 1 tournament at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Zhao, who won the 2021 UK Championship, is ranked ninth in the world while former Masters champion Yan is 19th.

"The players will remain suspended until the outcome of the independent disciplinary hearing is published," WPBSA said in a statement.

"They will therefore not participate in any remaining World Snooker Tour events during the 2022-23 season, including the 2023 World Snooker Championship."

Zhao, 25, faces charges of being concerned in fixing matches on the tour and betting on snooker, while 23-year-old Yan has been charged with fixing matches and betting on snooker.

Liang Wenbo, Li Hang, Lu Ning, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo and Bai Langning are the others players charged.

Reuters has sought comment from the players.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.