Chinese envoy to Japan: There are unfortunate 'political performances' regarding Beijing Olympics

A woman walks past the spectator stand at the Big Air Shougang, a competition venue for freestyle skiing and snowboard at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, during an organised media tour, in Beijing, China December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's envoy to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, on Thursday said there have been "unfortunate political performances" carried on regarding the Beijing Olympics, a reference to boycotts being carried out by nations such as the United States.

Kong, in a speech in Tokyo, also said the media has not always reported things about China truthfully and that issues involving Taiwan are a key part of bilateral ties between his nation and Japan.

Reporting by Elaine Lies

