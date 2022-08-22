Chinese Super League leaders Wuhan battle back to down Meizhou

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wuhan Three Towns came back from a goal down to hand Meizhou Hakka a 2-1 defeat on Monday that keeps the Chinese Super League leader's unbeaten start to the campaign intact.

Aleksa Vukanovic gave fourth-placed Meizhou a 10th minute lead but goals from the division's top scorer Marcao and Xie Pengfei in the 24th and 37th minutes respectively sealed a 13th win in 14 games for Pedro Morilla's outfit.

Wuhan continue to lead defending champions Shandong Taishan by four points after Hao Wei's side extended their winning run to eight consecutive games with a 2-1 victory over Chengdu Rongcheng.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A 79th minute penalty from Moises gave Shandong all three points after Chengdu's Felipe had cancelled out Cryzan's 16th minute opener.

Third placed Henan Longmen lost further ground on the top two following a 2-2 draw with Wuhan Yangtze and they are now 13 points adrift of the leaders as the battle for the title turns into a two-horse race.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC notched up only their third win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Shenzhen FC but it was not enough to move Zheng Zhi's side out of the relegation zone.

Guangzhou are currently 16th in the 18-team division, one point behind Cangzhou Mighty Lions, who lost 2-0 against Dalian Pro.

Hebei FC continue to prop up the table and they were handed a 7-1 thrashing by Changchun Yatai while 17th placed Guangzhou City were beaten 1-0 by Beijing Guoan.

Zhang Xizhe gave Beijing a ninth minute lead before Zhang Yuning became the first player in the Chinese Super League to miss two penalties in the same game the 40th and 78th minutes.

Shanghai Shenhua remain in fifth as a result of their 1-1 draw with Tianjin Tigers while Shanghai Port shared a 1-1 draw with Zhejiang FC.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Church in Tokyo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.