Choupo-Moting double leads Bayern past Hertha and into top spot















BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in two minutes to lead the champions to a nervy 3-2 victory at Hertha Berlin on Saturday as they went top in the Bundesliga.

The 33-year-old Cameroon forward is in scintillating form less than three weeks before the World Cup, having netted for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions and the fourth straight in the league.

Jamal Musiala gave the visitors an early lead, rifling in after 12 minutes. In a frenzied end to the first half Choupo-Moting slotted in their second goal in the 38th before pouncing on a bad clearance to knock in another a minute later to make it 3-0.

But Hertha, whose fans unfurled a banner reading 'Boycott Qatar 2022' over the Gulf state's human rights record ahead of the tournament start on Nov. 20, still had time to score twice before the break.

Dodi Lukebakio volleyed in at the far post in the 40th and Davie Selke converting a 45th-minute penalty to further cut the deficit.

The pace dropped off after the break with Bayern doing enough to protect their slim lead.

The Bavarians are top on 28 points, with Union Berlin, in action on Sunday against Bayer Leverkusen, on 26. Borussia Dortmund are third on 25.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis











