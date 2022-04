Cink aces the par-three 16th hole at the Masters

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2022 Stewart Cink of the U.S. reacts after a putt on the 2nd green during the first round REUTERS/Mike Blake

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 8 (Reuters) - Stewart Cink may not be in contention at the Masters but managed to generate one of the biggest roars of the week as the former British Open champion aced the famed par-three 16th hole during second-round action on Friday.

Cink began walking off the tee when his ball landed safely on the green, some 30 feet from the flag, before stopping in his tracks as the ball made its way down a slope and into the cup.

When the ball finally dropped, patrons surrounding the 170-yard hole erupted while Cink threw his arms in the air before sharing a hug with his son Reagan, who is serving as his caddie.

Cink's ace was the 24th at the 16th hole in Masters history.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

