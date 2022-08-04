Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2 in world juniors sprint

Athletics - 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships - Jamaica's Tina Clayton crosses the finish line to win gold at the Women's 100 meters final - Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya - August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tina Clayton led a Jamaican 1-2 in the 100 metres at the world junior championships in Colombia on Wednesday, sending out a message that the Caribbean island nation's dominance of women's sprinting is unlikely to end any time soon.

The 17-year-old comfortably defended the under-20 title she won in Nairobi last year in a time of 10.95 seconds, with her school mate Serena Cole edging American Shawnti Jackson for silver at Cali's Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

"Coming out, my mindset wasn't about a personal best or championship record, it was to defend my title," Clayton told the World Athletics website.

"I didn't feel any pressure."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah swept the 100m podium for Jamaica at the senior World Championships in Oregon last month, having done the same in a different order at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

American Jackson, 17, is the daughter of former world champion 400m hurdler Bershawn.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford

