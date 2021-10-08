Skip to main content

Sports

Clijsters battles but comes up short at Indian Wells

1 minute read

Belgium's Kim Clijsters hits a shot during a practice session at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 17, 2016. The Australian Open tennis tournament starts January 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Former world number one Kim Clijsters' return to tennis suffered another setback on Thursday when she fell 6-1 2-6 6-2 to Katarina Siniakova in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament.

The 38-year-old Belgian fell into a 3-0 hole in the first set and it appeared the match would be a quick one as Clijsters struggled to find any rhythm with her serve.

But the four-time major champion turned the tables in the second, pounding winners to the delight of the supportive crowd on an overcast day in the Southern California desert.

Momentum shifted back in the Czech's favor in the fifth game of the decider when Clijsters missed an open forehand on game point that would have put the players back on serve. From there, Siniakova was able to coast to the finish.

Clijsters is now 0-5 since announcing her comeback after her most recent retirement in 2012.

Siniakova, a former world number one doubles player who took home gold at the Tokyo Games playing alongside Barbora Krejcikova, will next face 10th seeded Angelique Kerber, who had a first round bye.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · October 7, 2021 · 9:25 PM UTC

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed.

Sports
Banned Nigerian sprinter Okagbare facing three anti-doping charges
Sports
'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field
Sports
Nasdaq wagers on sports betting trend, sees retail brokers joining
Sports
Clijsters battles but comes up short at Indian Wells