Skip to main content

Sports

Clinical Leicester punish Brentford to seal 2-1 victory

1 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Leicester City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - October 24, 2021 Brentford's Mathias Jorgensen scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Leicester City secured a 2-1 win at Brentford in a pulsating Premier League game on Sunday thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Brentford were kept at bay by a combination of poor finishing and a string of saves by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before being caught out on the counter-attack for Maddison's 73rd-minute winner.

Defender Mathias Jorgensen flicked a header past Schmeichel at the hour mark to cancel out Tielemans' unstoppable first-half strike from 25 yards, but Maddison restored Leicester's advantage by tapping the ball into an empty net.

The result lifted Leicester up to ninth in the standings with 14 points, while Brentford dropped to 12th on 12 points from nine games.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:57 AM UTC

NBA roundup: Bulls off to first 3-0 start since 2016

An overwhelming defensive effort powered the host Chicago Bulls to their first 3-0 start in five years after a 97-82 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Sports
NHL roundup: Blues blast Kings behind David Perron’s hat trick
Sports
Chen's Skate America reign ends as Zhou earns gold
Sports
Ecclestone offered ski role, agrees with Verstappen on Netflix
Sports
India-Pakistan blockbuster set to light up Twenty20 World Cup