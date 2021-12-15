Clubs spend $500 million in agents fees - FIFA

FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer clubs spent $500.8 million in fees to agents in 2020, more than in the previous year, despite a drop in spending on transfers, FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday.

FIFA said that club spending on transfer fees shrank for the second year in a row, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that "this decrease did not carry over to spending on intermediary service fees, which remained on the same level as in 2020 and even slightly increased by 0.7%."

European clubs accounted for 95.8% of the total spent on 'intermediary service fees', with clubs from England ($133.3m), Germany ($84.3m), Italy ($73.5m), Spain ($34.8m), France ($30.3m) and Portugal ($29.3m) responsible for 77% of the total sum worldwide.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The FIFA report comes as world soccer's governing body is seeking to alter regulations for football agents.

A third draft of the changes has been distributed and is out for consultation -- it includes an exam and licence scheme and caps on payments which would also have to go through the FIFA Clearing House system.

Agents' fees would be capped at 10% of all transfer-related payments and 3% of a player’s salary for services to a player.

The proposals have been criticised by a number of prominent agents but are set to be put to FIFA's ruling council for approval in the first half of 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.