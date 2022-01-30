Coach: LeBron James out 'as long as the swelling is there'

Jan 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-30 17:22:35 GMT+00:00 - Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to Los Angeles to begin treatment on his left knee, coach Frank Vogel said Sunday.

Vogel said an MRI on James' knee revealed "general swelling."

"As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out," Vogel said of James, who is still considered day-to-day.

James, 37, already had been ruled out for his third straight game when Los Angeles visited the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The Lakers return to action at home on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.

James has played in 1,346 games in his career, one shy of moving past former Lakers great Kobe Bryant into sole possession of 14th place on the NBA's all-time list.

