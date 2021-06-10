Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Coe awarded keys to Florence 40 years after 800m world record

2 minute read
1/2

Athletics - Diamond League - Rome/Florence - 2021 Pietro Mennea Golden Gala - Stadio Luigi Ridolfi, Florence, Italy - June 10, 2021 IAAF President Sebastian Coe receives the keys of Florence from Mayor Dario Nardella REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Briton Sebastian Coe was awarded the keys to the city of Florence on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of his 800 metres world record run in the Italian city.

Coe set a time of 1 minute 41.73 seconds on June 10, 1981, a mark that remained in the record books until 1997 when it was broken by Denmark’s Wilson Kipketer.

It has only been bettered once more since, by current world record holder David Rudisha of Kenya in 2012, and Coe was awarded Florence’s highest honour before the start of the Diamond League meeting in the city.

"It’s hard to believe that it’s been 40 years since that most memorable night," said Coe, now President of World Athletics.

"Florence gave me one of the best moments of my life and has had a special magic for me ever since. I feel deeply honoured to receive the keys to a city that I love so well and which has already given me so much," the 64-year-old added.

"The people of Florence embraced me then and I still feel that warmth every time I come here, and especially on this occasion."

Coe, a 1,500 metres Olympic gold medallist in 1980 and 1984, also received a trophy containing a piece of the track that he ran his record race on.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:46 PM UTCLet battle commence, says Djokovic ahead of Nadal showdown

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will add another chapter to their rivalry when they face off in a much-anticipated clash on Friday but there will be more at stake than just a spot in the French Open final.

SportsLong and special road leads Pavlyuchenkova to brink of French Open glory
SportsDiageo pulls out of sponsoring Copa America soccer tournament
SportsTokyo vaccination centre to offer shots to younger people as Olympics loom
SportsMost European fans back players kneeling against racism