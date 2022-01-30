-Colliton named Canada men's ice hockey head coach for Beijing Games

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Jeremy Colliton has been named the head coach of the Canadian men's ice hockey team for the Beijing Olympics as Claude Julien is unable to travel after sustaining an injury at a training camp, Hockey Canada said on Sunday.

Julien slipped on ice and sustained fractured ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland, the governing body said.

"As per the advice of the team's medical staff and other medical experts, it was determined that he will be unable to fly to Beijing to participate in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games due to the injury," the statement added.

Colliton was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks for parts of four seasons from 2018 to 2021.

The Beijing Games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

