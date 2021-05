Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Senago to Milan, Italy - May 30, 2021 Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia after the time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Colombia's Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers team won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after retaining his overall lead in the final stage, a 30.3-km individual time trial around Milan.

Filippo Ganna, also of Ineos Grenadiers, won the time trial.

Italy's Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) took second place overall, with Briton Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) finishing third.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.