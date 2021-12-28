Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said on Tuesday.
The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.
Wentz has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore will miss Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where a victory would secure the Colts a spot in the playoffs.
Rookie Sam Ehlinger is expected to be undercentre for the 9-6 Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Wentz is the 15th player currently on the list for the Colts, according to ESPN.
