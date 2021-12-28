Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said on Tuesday.

The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.

Wentz has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore will miss Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where a victory would secure the Colts a spot in the playoffs.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger is expected to be undercentre for the 9-6 Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Wentz is the 15th player currently on the list for the Colts, according to ESPN.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge

