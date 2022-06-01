Community Shield to be played at King Power Stadium on July 30

Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Leicester City v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 7, 2021 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

June 1 (Reuters) - The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on July 30, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

This year's game will mark the 100th edition of the annual event and feature Premier League champions Manchester City against FA Cup winners Liverpool.

Wembley Stadium, which usually hosts the event, will not be available because of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final scheduled over the same weekend.

Leicester City won last season's Community Shield by beating Manchester City 1-0.

(This story refiles to correct typographical error in third paragraph)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman

