Concussion rules out South Africa No.8 Wiese from France test















Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa have been forced to make a change to their team to face France after Jasper Wiese failed to recover from concussion in time to play in the test in Marseille on Saturday.

He has been replaced by Kwagga Smith at eighth man with Deon Fourie coming onto the bench as cover, SA Rugby said.

Wiese had been named to start against the Six Nations champions, retaining his place in the side despite suffering a concussion in last Saturday’s 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

“We thought Jasper had a reasonable chance to play but this is the first time that World Rugby have stepped in and called it a category one concussion under their new protocols. We have to accept their call,” South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus told a news conference on Friday.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris











