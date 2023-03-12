Conference final roundup: Princeton beats Yale for Ivy title

[1/2] Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Bates Jones (25) looks on in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports















March 12 - Princeton is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 after defeating Yale 74-65 in the Ivy League tournament final Sunday in Princeton, N.J.

Tosan Evbuomwan scored a game-high 21 points for the second-seeded Tigers (21-8), who jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed in the second half.

Matt Allocco added 15 points, Ryan Langborg scored 14 and Caden Pierce had 12 points as Princeton cut down the nets for the first time since winning the very first Ivy League tourney in 2017.

The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-8), who swept the regular-season series against Princeton, got 18 points from Bez Mbeng, 14 from Matt Knowling and 13 from August Mahoney.

Virginia Commonwealth 68, Dayton 56

Adrian "Ace" Baldwin Jr. scored 16 points and Jalen DeLoach recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to pace top-seeded VCU to a victory over second-seeded Dayton and win the Atlantic 10 tournament for the first time in eight years.

The Rams (27-7), who also defeated the Flyers in the Atlantic 10 final in 2015, have won nine in a row to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

VCU overcame a six-point deficit at halftime to outscore the Flyers 38-20 in the second half.

DaRon Holmes II collected 28 points and 16 rebounds for Dayton (22-12), which was bidding for its first conference tournament title since 2003.

