Connecticut's Jones named WNBA Most Valuable Player

Oct 8, 2019; Uncasville, CT, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives the ball against the Washington Mystics during the second quarter in game four of the 2019 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been named the winner of the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league said on Tuesday.

Jones won the award in her fifth WNBA season after she received 48 of 49 first-place votes and 487 total points from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, the league said in a news release.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who earned the other first-place vote, finished in second place with 224 points.

Jones, a native of the Bahamas, averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, as Connecticut went a league-best 26-6 to secure the top seed in the playoffs.

The Sun, seeking to win their first WNBA championship, host the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky in the first game of the best-of-five semi-finals later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.