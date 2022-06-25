Coric withdraws from Wimbledon with shoulder injury

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 11, 2022 Croatia's Borna Coric in action against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their first round match REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Croatia's Borna Coric has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who was drawn to play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round, will be replaced by a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament.

Coric, who reached 12th in the world in 2018, underwent right shoulder surgery in March 2021 and was out for a year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.