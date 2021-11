Corinthians win Libertadores title against Santa Fe

Soccer Football - Women´s Copa Libertadores - Final - Independiente de Santa Fe v Corinthians - Estadio Gran Parque Central, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 21, 2021 Corinthians' Tamires Cassia celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Copa Libertadores REUTERS/Mariana Greif

MONTEVIDEO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Corinthians won the women’s Copa Libertadores on Sunday, beating Colombian side Santa Fe 2-0 to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to take South America's premier club competition three times.

Adriana and Gabi Portilho got first half goals to secure the title for the Brazilian club that had previously lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2019.

Corinthians won the title with a 100% record after winning all three of their group stages as well as recording victories in the quarter- and semi-final.

They conceded just twice and scored 24 goals, including an 8-0 win over Uruguayan side Nacional in the semi-final.

Sixteen teams took part in the tournament, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Ten of the 13 winners have come from Brazil.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.