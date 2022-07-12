Cort Nielsen wins protest-disrupted Tour stage, Pogacar retains yellow

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Morzine les Portes du Soleil to Megeve - France - July 12, 2022 EF Education - Easypost's Magnus Cort Nielsen in action before he crosses the finish line to win stage 10 with Team Bikeexchange-Jayco's Nicholas Schultz REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MEGEVE, France, July 12 (Reuters) - Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 148.5-km Alpine trek from Morzine, amid a climate activists' interruption on Tuesday.

The race was stopped for about 10 minutes after half a dozen climate activists tried to block the riders 36 kilometres from the finish read more .

They were pulled off the road by police and a senior race organiser before the race resumed.

Cort Nielsen prevailed in a nail-biting sprint finish from the day's breakaway to claim his second career stage win on the Tour after 2018.

Australian Nick Schultz took second and Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez was third.

Slovenia's twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who has lost two team mates after they left the race following positive COVID-19 tests since the start in Denmark, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey [L1N2YT0OE].

Wednesday's 11th stage is a brutal 151.7-km mountain trek from Albertville to the Col du Granon.

A 25-man breakaway took shape after an extremely fast start, featuring former stage winners Cort Nielsen, Sanchez, Ion Izaguirre, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Philippe Gilbert, Simon Clark, Pierre Rolland and Lennard Kaemna.

Sanchez made his move some six kilometres from the line but was caught by Matteo Jorgenson, Schultz and Dylan van Baarle.

As the four played cat and mouse in the final straight, Cort Nielsen surged from the back and outsprinted Schultz for a photo-finish victory.

Germany's Kaemna, who was in the leading group all day, came close to snatching the overall lead and now sits in second place, 11 seconds behind Pogacar after the bunch crossed the line eight minutes and 25 seconds off the pace.

Dane Jonas Vingegaard, second overall last year, slipped to third, 39 seconds behind the leader.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris

