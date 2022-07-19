COVID brings AG2R-Citroen down to three as Tour tally reaches 11

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 18 - Pau to Luz Ardiden - France - July 15, 2021 AG2R Citroen Team rider Aurelien Paret-Peintre of France in action during Stage 18 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

CARCASONNE, France, July 19 (Reuters) - The AG2R-Citroen team were down to three riders when Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Mikael Cherel left the race after testing positive for COVID-19, the French outfit said on Tuesday.

Frenchmen Paret-Peintre and Cherel take the tally of riders out of the race with COVID-19 to 11 just before Tuesday's 16th stage to Foix as Cofidis said their German rider Max Walscheid has also tested positive for COVID.

AG2R-Citroen were already without Geoffrey Bouchard, also out with COVID, and Ben O'Connor, fourth overall last year who abandoned injured after a week, as well as injured Oliver Naesen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On Monday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) had said that two riders' tests needed further investigation.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition.

Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between race, UCI and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

German Lennard Kaemna, who won a Tour stage two years ago, will not take the start either because of a "persistent cold", his BORA-Hansgrohe team said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.