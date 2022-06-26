COVID rules England wicketkeeper Foakes out of third NZ test

Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2022 England's Ben Foakes in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

June 26 (Reuters) - England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes will miss the remainder of the third test against New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Foakes had been unable to take the field on day three of the test due to stiffness in his back, and was replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

"Kent wicketkeeper/batter Sam Billings, subject to ICC approval, has been drafted in as a like-for-like COVID replacement," ECB said in a statement. "He will keep wicket.

"There are no other positive cases in the camp."

England remain on course for a 3-0 series sweep after their bowlers struck three times in quick succession late on day three to take control of the final test.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.