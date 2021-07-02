Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cowboys to be featured on 'Hard Knocks' for third time

2021-07-02 17:25:58 GMT+00:00 - The Dallas Cowboys will appear on the HBO series "Hard Knocks" starting Aug. 10.

"Love them or hate them, when you see them, it's hard to look away," read a video message posted by the team on Twitter on Friday.

The long-running documentary series will chronicle the Cowboys' 2021 training camp at Oxnard, Calif.

This is the third time Dallas has been featured on the program (2002, 2008), more than any other NFL franchise. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have each appeared twice.

"The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world," Ken Rodgers, vice president and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, said in a statement. "Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect for 'Hard Knocks.'

"This year, their high-profile status as 'America's Team' is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can't thank (owner Jerry) Jones and (head coach Mike) McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas."

The finale of the five-episode series will air on Sept. 7, two days before the Cowboys' 2021 season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

