Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence has foot surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90). Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-16 17:14:34 GMT+00:00 - Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence underwent surgery on his broken foot Thursday and will miss six to eight weeks, coach Mike McCarthy said.

The injury occurred Wednesday during practice and was to his fifth metatarsal, NFL Network reported.

The Cowboys (0-1) will play the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) on Sunday and could be doing so without four starters on defense. Randy Gregory is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Donovan Wilson has a lingering groin injury and La'el Collins is serving a five-game suspension because of missing drug tests.

Lawrence, 29, was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2014. The two-time Pro Bowl selection appeared in all 16 games the past four seasons and has 45.5 career sacks, 305 tackles and 93 quarterback hits to go with 16 forced fumbles.

