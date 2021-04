The Dallas Cowboys re-signed defensive lineman Antwaun Woods, ESPN reported Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not reported.

The 28-year-old nose tackle played in 14 games (seven starts) last season for the Cowboys, recording 23 tackles and one sack. Woods has started 32 of the 39 games he's played in for Dallas in three seasons.

(Field Level Media)

