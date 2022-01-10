CPL Commissioner to step down and pursue expansion club in hometown

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Premier League Commissioner David Clanachan will step down from his role as he sets out to bring an expansion club to his hometown of Windsor, Ontario, the league said on Monday.

Clanachan, who was appointed the first commissioner of the CPL in 2018 and oversaw the expansion of the league to eight Canadian markets, was awarded exclusive rights for an expansion club in Windsor/Essex County.

The launch of an expansion club is contingent upon Clanachan delivering a soccer-specific stadium and other criteria to league standards.

"It has been a dream of mine to bring professional soccer to the amazing people of Windsor/Essex County and I am looking forward to this next chapter and beginning the work necessary to bring a club to my hometown," Clanachan said in a news release.

"After an exhilarating and rewarding four years as Canadian Premier League Commissioner, now is the right time for new leadership."

The CPL, which concluded its third season last month, said an announcement about next steps would be made shortly.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

