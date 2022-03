Cricket-Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne

Australia's Shane Warne bowls to England's Matthew Hoggard on the first day of the second Ashes test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

March 4 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to the death of Australian Shane Warne, one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time. read more

Warne's death came hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died.

AUSTRALIA BATSMAN DAVID WARNER

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just cannot believe it."

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA ALL-ROUNDER JACQUES KALLIS

"He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats."

ENGLAND CRICKET TEAM

"One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed cricket."

INDIA BATTING GREAT SACHIN TENDULKAR

"Shocked, stunned & miserable... Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI

"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN VIRENDER SEHWAG

"One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom."

ENGLAND ALL-ROUNDER LIAM LIVINGSTONE

"The day I get my kit, with my new squad number... all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23. Sad day for the world of cricket!"

WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us."

PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM

"Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed."

FORMER PAKISTAN HEAD COACH WAQAR YOUNIS

"I'm shocked and shattered. Simply can't believe I'm hearing this. Very very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN GAUTAM GAMBHIR

"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!"

FORMER ENGLAND BATSMAN IAN BELL

"There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it."

FORMER SRI LANKA CAPTAIN KUMAR SANGAKKARA

"Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just can't believe it."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.