Factbox: Croatia v Brazil World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Croatia play Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday.

When: Friday, Dec. 9, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Capacity: 44,667

Odds (after 90 minutes):

Croatia win: 8/1

Brazil win: 7/20

Draw: 15/4

Key stats:

* Brazil have reached at least the quarter-finals in their last eight World Cups. They were champions in 1994 and 2002 and runners-up in 1998, but have only reached the semi-finals once since then - as hosts in 2014 when they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany.

* In four games so far, Croatia have won only once in 90 minutes - a 4-1 group stage win over Canada either side of goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium, before overcoming Japan on penalties with the score deadlocked at 1-1 after extra time.

* Brazil striker Neymar, who marked his return from injury by scoring in Monday's 4-1 win over South Korea, netted twice when they beat Croatia 3-1 in the group stage in 2014.

* Croatia have won all three of their World Cup penalty shootouts. They beat Denmark in the last 16 and hosts Russia in the quarter-finals 2018, and Japan on Monday.

Previous meetings:

* Brazil are unbeaten in their four meetings with Croatia (W3 D1). The teams have met twice in the World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 as hosts in 2014.

