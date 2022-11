Croatia v Canada teams

Shapovalov gives Canada 1-0 lead over Australia in Davis Cup final

Tennis · November 27, 2022 · 2:25 PM UTC

Canada raced to a 1-0 lead over 28-times champions Australia in the Davis Cup final on Sunday as Denis Shapovalov downed Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided match in Malaga, Spain to put them on course for their first title.