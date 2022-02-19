Cross-country skiing-Men's 50km race delayed, shortened to 30km due to high winds

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The men's 50km freestyle race at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday has been delayed by an hour to 1500 local time (0700 GMT) and shortened to 30km due to high winds at the National Cross-Country Centre, organisers announced.

Strong winds buffeting the course and temperatures of minus 16 Celsius in the early afternoon caused organisers to make the changes just over an hour before the race was due to start.

