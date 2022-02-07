Cross-country skiing-New hope for Norway's Krueger after negative COVID test

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norway's double Olympic cross-county ski champion Simen Krueger has tested negative for COVID-19, giving him a chance to make it to the Beijing Games in time to take part in the later races in the programme.

Krueger is still in Seiser Alm, Italy, after testing positive for the coronavirus following his team's final training camp almost two weeks ago.

"I need four negative tests before I can travel. I have a hope that I can travel on Friday (Feb. 11)," Krueger told state broadcaster NRK.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Norway ski team coach Eirik Myhr Nossum confirmed to newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) on Sunday that Krueger had already tested negative once.

The 28-year-old missed Sunday's 30 km skiathlon, an event in which he won gold in 2018, and it is unlikely that he will arrive in time for Friday's 15 km classic race.

His most likely chances to race should he manage to pass the required tests are Sunday's 4x10 km relay, in which he and Norway are reigning Olympic champions, and the 50 km mass start event that closes the men's cross-country programme on Saturday Feb. 19.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.