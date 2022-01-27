Cross-country skiing-Norway's Krueger tests positive for COVID

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Simen Krueger on Thursday became the latest Norwegian cross-country skier to test positive for COVID-19 after a coach and two other skiers received positive results earlier in the week.

The Norwegian ski federation announced at a media conference on Thursday that the 28-year-old, who won gold in the 30km skiathlon and the 4x10km relay in Pyeongchang, had no symptoms but had tested positive.

"He is of course isolated in his room. He is apparently healthy, no illness ongoing. It is of course a very sad situation for Simen," national team doctor Oeystein Andersen told reporters.

The athletes remain in Seiser Alm, Italy, where they had their final altitude training camp last weekend.

On Wednesday the federation said that Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvaa had tested positive and that the team had postponed its plan to travel to Beijing on Thursday due to the outbreak. Coach Arild Monsen also tested positive earlier in the week. read more

Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis

