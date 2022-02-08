Cross-country skiing-Norway's Weng to skip Games after positive COVID test

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Heidi Weng will not travel to Beijing to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 before the Games, the cross-country skier confirmed on Tuesday.

The 2014 bronze medallist and five-time world champion tested positive for COVID-19 following a recent training camp in Italy and her coach Ole Morten Iversen had said she may skip the Games. read more

"The dream of revenge in the Olympics was shattered for me. It is 'only' an Olympics, but it is still sad," Weng wrote on Instagram.

Reporting by Tommy Lund Editing by Toby Davis

