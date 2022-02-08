Cross-country skiing-Russian Bolshunov withdraws from sprint freestyle event

2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon - Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza, Zhangjiakou, China - February 7, 2022. Gold medallist, Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Newly crowned cross country skiathlon gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov has withdrawn from Tuesday's sprint freestyle race, where he had been again expected to challenge for a medal, the head of the Russian Ski Association has announced.

Representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Bolshunov won the gruelling 30km skiathlon in dominant style on Sunday, then hit back at journalists questioning his performance who he claimed were "hinting at doping".

Bolshunov won bronze in the sprint four years ago and was due to race in the sprint freestyle event but withdrew a few hours before the scheduled start.

"Alexander did everything well, professionally," Yelena Vyalbe, the head of the Russian Ski Association (RSA), told the TASS news agency.

"There will be no substitution for him but that is all right as three (ROC) athletes will be racing. It was a very clever and professional decision."

His absence opens the field for Norway's Johannes Klaebo, who will be out for revenge after a disappointing performance in the skiathlon.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Himani Sarkar

