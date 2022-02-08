Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Cross-country skiing-Sundling wins women's sprint freestyle gold

1 minute read
1/5

2022 Beijing Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Sprint Free Qualification - National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 8, 2022. Jonna Sundling of Sweden and Jialin Bayani of China in action. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Jonna Sundling of Sweden won the women's cross country freestyle sprint gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden took the silver and Jessie Diggins of the United States the bronze.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters