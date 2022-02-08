1 minute read
Cross-country skiing-Sundling wins women's sprint freestyle gold
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Jonna Sundling of Sweden won the women's cross country freestyle sprint gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.
Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden took the silver and Jessie Diggins of the United States the bronze.
