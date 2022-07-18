Crouser finally bags shot put world gold in US sweep

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Shot Put - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 17, 2022 Ryan Crouser of the U.S. in action during the men's shot put final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

EUGENE, Ore., July 17 (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser finally bagged World Championships gold on Sunday as he led a United States clean sweep in a dramatic shot put competition with a best throw of 22.94 metres

Defending champion Joe Kovacs had briefly led with a fifth-round effort of 22.89 but had to settle for silver, while Josh Awotunde claimed bronze with a big personal best of 22.29.

It was the first time any nation had swept the podium in shot, coming a day after the U.S. men did the same in the 100 metres.

Crouser thought he had won gold in 2019 when he launched a massive throw in the final round, only for Kovacs to snatch it by 1cm with his final throw.

He might have thought it was happening again as he sat on the lead with 22.58 from his third round then saw Kovacs beat it with his best effort of the season.

Next into the circle though the world record holder showed his mettle with a championship record throw.

Tom Walsh of New Zealand, champion in 2017 and bronze medallist in 2019, struggled in the early rounds and finished fourth with 22.08.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford

