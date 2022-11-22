Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen in action with Tunisia's Ali Abdi REUTERS/Matthew Childs

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the World Cup in Qatar.

The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea of red-clad fans, many of whom live and work in the Gulf emirate, and could have gone ahead three minutes before the break but Kasper Schmeichel made a superb one-handed save to deny Issam Jebali.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks