CSL top scorer Marcao leaves Wuhan to join Saudi's Al Ahli















HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Marcao, the Chinese Super League's top scorer last season, is set to join Al Ahli, the Saudi second division club said on social media.

Marcao scored 27 times in 26 games to lead Wuhan to their first Chinese Super League title. The 28-year-old's contract with Wuhan expired at the end of the just-completed campaign.

Al Ahli, two-times Asian Champions League runner-up, are fourth in the country's second tier after suffering a surprise relegation last year.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford











