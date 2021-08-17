Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cup of China event cancelled due to pandemic

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating has been cancelled due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) said.

The Cup of China, the third of six Grand Prix events, was scheduled from Nov. 4 to Nov.7 in Chongqing.

The Grand Prix final, to be held in Osaka, Japan between Dec. 9 and Dec. 12, will set the stage for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next February where figure skating will be one of the main attractions.

"In view of the very limited international flights in all inbound cities in China and the relevant prevention restrictions in COVID-19, the concept of a 'competition bubble' cannot be realised," the ISU said in a statement.

The governing body added it had invited interested members to apply to act as a replacement host for the event on the originally planned date to maintain the six events of its figure skating series.

