Curling-Italy win gold in mixed doubles event
BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy won the gold medal in the mixed doubles curling event after beating Norway 8-5 at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.
Norway were awarded silver, while Sweden took bronze after a 9-3 victory over Britain earlier in the day.
Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
