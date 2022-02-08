Curling-Italy win gold in mixed doubles event

2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game - Italy v Norway - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 8, 2022. Stefania Constantini of Italy and Amos Mosaner of Italy celebrate after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy won the gold medal in the mixed doubles curling event after beating Norway 8-5 at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Norway were awarded silver, while Sweden took bronze after a 9-3 victory over Britain earlier in the day.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

