Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Cycling-BMX champion Fields suffers heavy crash in semi-final

1 minute read
1/4

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Racing - Men's Individual - Semifinal - AUP - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

TOKYO, Japan, July 30 (Reuters) - American favourite Connor Fields crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final in the Olympic men's BMX race on Friday and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

Fields crashed on the first 180 corner and was treated by medical staff before being taken away.

The reigning champion had already done enough to qualify for the final later, but his hopes of a second successive gold medal look over. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The semi-finals had been delayed for 45 minutes by rain.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:48 AM UTCSwimming-American Murphy says 200m backstroke race 'probably not clean'

United States swimmer Ryan Murphy said Friday's 200m backstroke final was "probably not clean" after he lost his Olympic title to Russian Evgeny Rylov.

SportsA Tale of Two Cities: In the 'bubble' and the Tokyo outside
SportsAthletics-Americans eye up Semenya-free women's 800
SportsU.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles lauds gold medallist Lee
SportsWestbrook traded to Lakers in blockbuster deal - report