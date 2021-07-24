Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cycling-Britain's Thomas involved in crash in road race

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas's hopes of winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics road race suffered a blow on Saturday when the Briton was involved in a crash after a couple of hours of riding.

Thomas, one of the favourites for a medal, came down along with fellow Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart on the Doshi Road climb with Gregor Muehlberger also involved.

All the riders got back on their bikes but they lost around two minutes on the main peloton, who were themselves around 20 minutes behind an early breakaway group with 155km to go.

Former Tour de France champion Thomas was set for a medal in Rio five years ago but crashed near the end.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

